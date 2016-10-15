Shoppers are being cautioned to keep a vigil against miscreants at the marketplace in Erode city.-PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

The police department has advised people to be cautious while shopping in the marketplace during festival time.

The police personnel through public address system asked the public to keep away from strangers if they tried to befriend them by offering eatables.

They were also cautioned about the attention-diversion strategies adopted by persons to snatch money and valuables.

People must park their vehicles only at the assigned spots where tokens were issued, and must make it a point not to leave any material in the vehicles, a senior official said.

Twenty CCTV cameras have been installed along the RKV and Netaji roads and six along Mettur road where festival shoppers mainly converge. The public address system with a reach of almost the entire market place is common for RKV and Netaji roads, and another is in place for Mettur road.

The police department has already erected six watchtowers to monitor the movement of people.