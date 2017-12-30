Tamil Nadu

PMK to observe 2018 as ‘anti-corruption year’

more-in

Party will hold protests and carry out campaigns to rid the State of graft

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will observe 2018 as the “anti-corruption year”, with protests and campaigns to rid the State of corruption. A resolution to this effect was passed during the party’s annual general body meeting, organised for the first time in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, party founder S. Ramadoss said that he will be heading the first such protest in Chennai on January 4 to demand the setting up of a Lokayukta in the State, the constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate corruption allegations against Ministers and to highlight other issues related to corruption.

Earlier, the party’s youth wing leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, while addressing the general body meeting, criticised the media for not according the party the attention it deserved and for resisting the transition to a political landscape free of both Dravidian majors. He asked party workers to rely on social media rather than the mainstream media to reach out to the public.

He expressed disappointment that the public was not coming out strongly against corruption. “Not a single voter in R.K. Nagar came out and complained that they were bribed...The youngsters, who carried out a massive protest for jallikattu, are not protesting against corruption. Sometimes, it makes me wonder whether the people have accepted corruption,” he said.

It was also resolved that the party would observe 2018 as the “year of rising of the youth”.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
politics
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2017 6:20:38 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pmk-to-observe-2018-as-anti-corruption-year/article22335293.ece

© The Hindu