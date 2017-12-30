PMK to observe 2018 as ‘anti-corruption year’

more-in

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will observe 2018 as the “anti-corruption year”, with protests and campaigns to rid the State of corruption. A resolution to this effect was passed during the party’s annual general body meeting, organised for the first time in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, party founder S. Ramadoss said that he will be heading the first such protest in Chennai on January 4 to demand the setting up of a Lokayukta in the State, the constitution of an inquiry commission to investigate corruption allegations against Ministers and to highlight other issues related to corruption.

Earlier, the party’s youth wing leader, Anbumani Ramadoss, while addressing the general body meeting, criticised the media for not according the party the attention it deserved and for resisting the transition to a political landscape free of both Dravidian majors. He asked party workers to rely on social media rather than the mainstream media to reach out to the public.

He expressed disappointment that the public was not coming out strongly against corruption. “Not a single voter in R.K. Nagar came out and complained that they were bribed...The youngsters, who carried out a massive protest for jallikattu, are not protesting against corruption. Sometimes, it makes me wonder whether the people have accepted corruption,” he said.

It was also resolved that the party would observe 2018 as the “year of rising of the youth”.