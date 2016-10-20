: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will field candidates for the November 19 polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies and for the bypoll in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, its president G.K. Mani announced here on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, he said that the party founder S. Ramadoss would announce the names of the contesting candidates. Mr. Mani also urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the polls in a fair and transparent manner by curbing distribution of cash/gifts to voters.

“Electoral reforms are needed so that the EC is vested with full powers to act if candidates were found involved in luring voters,” he added.

Price of APL rice

Mr. Mani said that the Central government’s decision to hike the price of rice supplied to people living ‘above the poverty line’ (APL) from Rs. 8.30 per kg to Rs. 22.54 per kg would affect the common man. “This threefold increase will impose a huge financial burden on the State government, and hence, the hike should be withdrawn,” he added.

Alleging that the banned single-digit lotteries were being sold in Namakkal, Salem and Erode districts, he wanted the police to initiate action against. He also wanted exemption to be given to vehicles transporting agricultural products and milk at toll gates to benefit farmers.