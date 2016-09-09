Following the introduction of dynamic pricing for Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and Tamil Manila Congress leader G.K. Vasan on Thursday demanded the rollback of the flexi fare system.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that differential (and increased) pricing for second and third class compartment in high-speed trains will burden middle class households. “By not increasing first class tickets, the new tariff will further burden middle classes who travel in these trains. This is not acceptable,” he said.

The proposal would make travelling in these trains more expensive than travelling by plane.

“For example, the price of a ticket between Chennai and Madurai is Rs. 1,445. After 50 per cent of the seats get filled, the price of the ticket would be Rs. 2,120, while one can buy a plane ticket for Rs. 1803. This is an attempt to turn middle classes to choose airplanes,” he said, adding, “already these trains charge additional money which make it unviable for economically backward. This cannot be accepted.”

TMC leader G.K. Vasan in a statement said it was unacceptable to increase tariff and burden the consumers to increase revenue of the government.