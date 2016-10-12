There is a mystery behind the death of A. Sathish (17) of Eraiyur near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, a plus two student of a private school at Melamathur, on Monday.

Police said hostel students had found him lying on the ground with multiple injuries. The boy, a hostler, who was good in academics, allegedly jumped from a water tank building. The boy’s father had come to the school on Sunday to attend the parents-teachers meet at the school when the boy had expressed his desire to go home for the holidays. But his father asked him to stay back. Police said this might have upset the boy. He succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Ariyalur on Monday. The Kunnam police have registered a case.

The State helpline can be contacted at 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.