K. Kamal Rajeshkumar, a Plus One biology group student of a private boy’s school in Rasipuram in Namakkal district was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday.

The police said that his three room mates left to the school while he stayed in the hostel. Since he did not came to the class till 10.30 a.m., the teacher asked his room mates to check the room. They found him hanging from the ceiling fan and the room was locked from inside. The school authorities informed the Rasipuram police and his parents in Sengam near Tiruvannamalai.