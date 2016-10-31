The Tiruvattar police on Sunday arrested a plumber David Samuel (31) in connection with murder of his wife, Hepsy Bai (26).

The police said that Samuel on Thursday admitted his wife to the Asaripallam Government Hospital claiming that his wife had fallen unconscious after she fell sick.

However, the doctors on examining said that she was brought dead.

Meanwhile, post-mortem reports revealed that the woman was strangulated to death.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manoharan, interrogated the plumber when he had reportedly spilled the beans. The police said that Samuel had confessed to have murdered his wife with an aim to marry her younger sister, as the couple married for nearly 20 months did not have a child.