Residents of Periyapatti near Udumalpet petitioned Collector S. Jayandhi on Monday seeking the intervention of the administration to shift the liquor outlet functioning in the locality.

According to them, the shop is situated close to a temple and residential area. “People in inebriated condition are disturbing the tranquillity in the area,” they said. In another representation to the Collector, the residents of Veethampatti panchayat complained about the irregular water supply to Kallamedu and V. Linganaickenpattiputhur hamlets in the last four months.