Plea seeks separate lanes for ambulances

The Madras High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take positive action to provide dedicated lanes for ambulances at toll plazas in the State.

In his writ petition, advocate A.P. Surya Prakasam submitted that thousands of accidents happen every year on national and state highways due to various reasons, and therefore, it was essential to provide dedicated lanes for ambulances and other public utility vehicles including fire vehicles, recovery vans and police vehicles.

The petitioner said that in most cases, vehicles, especially ambulances, were stuck in queues at plazas, leading to a delay in providing treatment to accident victims. Even a minute’s delay in providing medical aid to accident victims would cost them dearly, which made it pertinent for a separate lane for ambulances, the petitioner submitted.

The Vacation Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and M. Govindaraj said that it was of the opinion that the relief claimed in the writ petition was reasonable and directed the NHAI chairman to consider the representation of the petitioner and take action within four weeks from the date of receipt of this order.