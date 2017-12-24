Plea seeks adequate doctors and beds in GHs

more-in

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing a public interest litigation petition seeking appointment of adequate doctors and an increase in bed strength at government hospitals in Ramanathapuram district, has directed notice to the Health and Family Welfare department.

A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and R. Tharani also directed notice to the Public Works department, Collector and the Medical Superintendent of Ramanathapuram Government District Headquarters Hospital.

The petitioner, advocate G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram, said the Ramanathapuram GH had 410 beds and every year six lakh outpatients and 1.5 lakh inpatients came there for treatment. But the hospital had only 48 doctors.

Similarly, the Paramakudi GH had 176 beds and treated three lakh outpatients and 60,000 inpatients annually with only 14 doctors. The Keelakarai hospital had 50 beds but took care of 1.70 lakh outpatients and 20,000 inpatients with just three doctors.

The petitioner said the Rameswaram, Kamuthi and Mudhukulathur GHs were not utilising the funds allotted under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. In all, close to 21.30 lakh outpatients and 3.23 lakh inpatients visited the GHs in Ramanathapuram district every year. But, out of the sanctioned strength of 160 doctors only 94 were employed at the 12 GHs in the district.

The shortage of staff had claimed lives. Hence, appropriate steps must be taken to increase the number of doctors, nurses and other staff to ensure quality medical treatment, said the petitioner. He also sought adequate ventilators at intensive care units and other emergency wards.