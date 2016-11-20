Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staging an agitation in front of Nagercoil railway station on Saturday.Special Arrangement;Special Arrangement

Members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union and residents of staff quarters at the Railway Colony here staged an agitation in front of the railway station here on Monday demanding security measures in the colony.

They urged the authorities to construct a compound wall around the colony, fix CCTV cameras to prevent anti-social activities inside the colony, ensure regular water supply and clean the overhead tanks once in two months.

SRMU Nagercoil unit president Sudharshan led the agitation.

Secretary Pal Pandian, treasurer Natarajan and Thiruvananthapuram Division assistant secretary Girish Kumar were present.