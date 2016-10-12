Residents of Chandrapuram Panchayat in Denaknikkottai staged a road blockade demanding drinking water on Tuesday. The panchayat, with over 100 houses, was not supplied with water for over 10 days, the protesters alleged.

The agitated residents, largely women numbering over 50 people, staged a sit-in blockade on Ayyur road. Following this, police intervened and assured the residents that water supply will be restored Similarly, residents of 38th ward of Hosur Municipality also staged a road blockade on ring road here complaining non-supply of water for the last 15 days.

The residents dispersed on assurance that their grievance will be redressed.