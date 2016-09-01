A group of residents from various parts of the town gathered in front of the camp office of the Collector S. Ganesh here on Wednesday protesting against what they called inordinate delay in the issue of Aadhaar cards to them. They alleged that though they had waited for a couple of months, they were not called for registering their biometric data for the issue of Aadhaar cards. They wanted immediate intervention by the Collector for the issue of the cards. They said that it was mostly the children who were denied the Aadhaar cards so that most of them had come with their wards. Revenue officials who rushed to the spot held talks with them and assured them of prompt action.