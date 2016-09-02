The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to October 19 a petition filed by the DMK challenging the recent week-long suspension of 79 of its legislators from the Assembly, as Speaker P. Dhanapal, who is a respondent in the case, was not represented by counsel when the case came up for hearing. The court recorded that the Speaker of the Assembly “has chosen to stay away from the proceedings”.

The First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and R. Mahadevan also directed the respondents, including the Secretary to the Assembly and the Chief Secretary of the State government, to file counter affidavits in four weeks.

Besides, seeking for interim relief, the petitioners had challenged the constitutional validity of Rule 121 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rule, which empowers the Speaker to impose “the grave punishment of suspension” without providing any opportunity of hearing to the member/members.

According to the petitioners, the action of suspending the entire opposition in a legislative body is not merely without precedent in the history of parliamentary democracy but is also an anathema to the same.

Such an action is opposed to the fundamental notions of parliamentary and constitutional convention and is plainly unconstitutional.

Stating that the resolution to suspend the MLAs has purportedly been passed under Rule 121 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules, Mr. Stalin contended, “Rule 121 is ex-facie unconstitutional as it provides for the grave punishment of suspension without any opportunity of hearing to the member in question. It is not saved by the doctrine of necessity… Hence, the same is clearly beyond the scope of Article 194 (Powers and Privileges of the House of Legislatures) of the Constitution of India.”