Plea against actor Simbu adjourned

The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 22 the hearing on a civil suit filed by a film production house seeking a direction to actor R. Silambarasan alias Simbu to return ₹50 lakh reportedly paid to him as advance money for acting in a movie in 2003 along with interest of ₹35.50 lakh as on May 31, 2016.

The plaintiff, Passion Movie Makers, represented by its proprietor A. Shivashankar, had also filed a sub-application to attach the actor’s properties if he fails to furnish security to the suit claim of ₹85.50 lakh. Justice C.V. Karthikeyan adjourned both the main suit as well as the sub-application for further hearing after three weeks.

In the plaint, filed through its counsel M. Santhanakrishnan, the production house had claimed to have entered into an agreement with Mr. Silambarasan for casting him as the lead star in a movie to be produced by it. His remuneration was fixed at ₹1 crore and an advance amount of ₹50 lakh was paid to him on June 17, 2013.

However, the actor did not keep up his commitment to the plaintiff and went on to act in another film titled Vaalu produced by a different company. Aggrieved over his action, the plaintiff claimed to have filed a case before the City Civil Court here to restrain the release of Vaalu until the advance amount was repaid to it.

The city civil court did not grant an injunction as prayed for. Nevertheless, Mr. Simbu admitted to have received the advance amount the plaintiff claimed and stated that his only defence was that the plaintiff would have to forfeit the advance amount for allegedly not having commenced the proposed movie on time and thereby causing loss to him.

Since there was a categorical admission of receipt of advance money, the plaintiff contended that the actor was liable to return the money along with interest at the rate of 24% per annum from the date on which it was paid till the date of relalisation.