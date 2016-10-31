Fire-tenders trying to put out the flames at the plastic godown at Annathanapatti in Salem on Saturday night.– Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

A plastic godown functioning at Annathanapatti in the city was gutted after a fire broke out on Saturday evening.

Pugazhendi of Alagapuram was running the godown and he had stocked old plastic items, cardboard boxes, and old paper. Fire was noticed in one corner of the godown late in the evening and it spread fast to other parts. The night watchman present at the godown informed the Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Led by Venkataramanan, Divisional Fire and Rescue Services Officer, fire-fighting units from Shevvaipet, Suramangalam, Vazhappadi, and Omalur rushed to the spot and put out the fire by the break of dawn on Sunday. The local police also assisted the firemen in their operation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In another incident, a power loom unit was gutted in Thadagapatti Shanmuganagar in the city in Deepavali cracker firing on Saturday evening. The unit was run by Dayalan. Shevvaipet Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Annathanapatti police are investigating. In another incident, a thatched house was gutted in Fort area in Attur town on late Saturday evening. Senthilkumar was staying with his family in the house and all of them were away when the fire accident took place.