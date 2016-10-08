Officials asked to identify low-lying villages susceptible to flooding

Ahead of the north-east monsoon, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan held a coordination meeting with the officials of all departments was held here on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, the Collector chalked out the role of each department and the arrangements to be made to meet emergencies.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Chavan directed the officials to ensure fair price shops should stock essential commodities including rice, pulses and kerosene meant for a two-month period. Civil Supplies department has been advised to conduct field visits to verify condition of fair price shops.

Officials have also been asked to identify low-lying villages susceptible to flooding and mark out community halls for evacuation. Also, communication channels to transmit information on emergencies to communities should be worked out in advance to avoid chaos and panic. Further, all departments have been directed to ensure all equipments of communication were functional. Each department has been directed to issue advisories on do's and don'ts on disaster scenarios.

The health department has been directed to have tie-ups with voluntary organizations to ensure overhead tanks in all panchayats are chlorinated. The department has been asked to stock up vaccinations, medicines for snake bites and other basic first aid kits. They have been asked to ensure 24-hour ambulance services were in perfect condition to meet potential emergencies.

Also, veterinary hospitals under the Animal Husbandry department have been advised to have staff functioning round-the-clock.

Fire service department has been advised to station adequate inflatable boats for rescue operations. Police administration and home guards would have to station personnel as standby for rescue operations, the Collector said. Further, TANGEDCO would have to ensure power lines functioned without any hiccup.

PWD officials have been asked to take up strengthening of bunds and embankments and to keep adequate sand bags and gunny bags to meet requirements.

District Revenue Officer S. Elango, Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture) Nizamuddin, Chief Educational Officer V. Jayakumar, District Backward Class and Minorities Welfare Officer P.V. Saravanan, Executive Engineer (WRO) S.K. Subramanian and others participated.