The Forest Department has planned to release a total of 15,000 sea turtles in the coastal areas of the district during the forthcoming monsoon period and all arrangements are being made for the safe and smooth movement of sea turtles from the hatcheries to the sea.

The hatcheries, both temporary and permanent ones, had been set up at a cluster of places including Sirkali, Vadavamedu, Kottaikagaimedu, Vanagiri, Tranquebar, Vizhundamavadi, Kameswararm, Arcotthurai and Kodiyakarai, an official said here on Thursday.

He said that a study had been taken up on the past trend when a maximum sea turtles reached the water from temporary / permanent hatcheries without being preyed upon. “Environmental cleanliness is a major factor and we have been organising periodical meeting with fishermen about the need to keep the shores clean and tidy so that the sea turtles could reach the water without any hassle,” the source said.

Convenient time

December is the most convenient time when the sea turtles swiftly settle in the sea from hatcheries. “The huge deposit of dew favours their movement although shifting can occur during the other four months during the monsoon.