The Valanadu Sustainable Agriculture Producer Company, a Sirkali-based farmers’ company, plans to explore avenues for export of rice produced through organic farming practices.

This will be a major milestone for the company with 2,640 shareholders, including 1,123 women, according to D. Ganesh, District Development Manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The quantum of export would be about eight quintals, he added.

Subashini Sridhar, Chief Executive Officer of the company, which has three units in Sirkali, Mayiladuthurai and Vedaranyam, said the farmers adopted organic farming practices. While paddy and pulses were raised by Sirkali and Mayiladuthurai units, oil seeds of groundnut and gingelly are produced by the unit in Vedaranyam.