The district administration has said that Vinayaka idols should be immersed in Cauvery River in the district at four places.

Places include downstream of bathing in Cauvery and at Kumarapalayam, Pallipalayam, Paramathi Velur, and at Mohanur.

The District Collector M. Asia Mariam in a press release said that idols made of clay are immersed in water bodies during Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the State every year.

But recently idols made of chemicals are immersed in water bodies resulting in water pollution and affecting the environment.

Hence, she requested the people to use idols made of raw clay which is not baked and other eco-friendly materials like Kizhangu flour or from sago waste without chemicals for worshipping and immersing.

Warning

She also asked to remove the flowers and decorating materials of the idols before immersion and also warned against burning the flowers or clothes or garlands.

She requested the public to celebrate the festival in the traditional way without pollution the environment.