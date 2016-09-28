Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at the inauguration of the PECPC held at the Christ College of Engineering and Technology recently. —Photo: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry Engineering Colleges Placement Consortium (PECPC) was inaugurated at Christ College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) here recently.

Dr. A. Ravichandran, Director cum Principal of CCET delivered the welcome address and said that the placement consortium will reduce unemployment and help engineering graduates get employment in their core areas. Dr. E. Vijayakrishna Rapaka, Principal, Rajiv Gandhi College of Engineering and Technology explained about the vision and mission of PECPC.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the PECPC website and felicitated the Principals of the participating colleges. In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said the consortium would create job opportunities for students of engineering colleges in the Union Territory.

M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Minister for Revenue and Information Technology said that PECPC was a breakthrough for engineering placement history in Puducherry.

Entrepreneurship

R.V. Subramanian, Training coordinator of the Entrepreneur Development Institute of India (EDI) has encouraged students to take up entrepreneurship to lead a successful life and emerge as a job provider.

In his special speech at the Entrepreneur Development awareness camp organised by the Theivanai Ammal College for Women recently, he suggested that budding entrepreneurs could also explore the prospects of countering commercialisation of education by creating the right medium in which students would become the shareholders in running an educational institution.

Several avenues were available for a determined entrepreneur and the aspirants had to only choose a project proposal that was viable.

Mr. Subramanian stated that the EDI would provide consultation, training, mentoring service, help in the preparation of business model, business plan and fund raising. He also called upon women students to start planning now onwards so they could set up their own enterprises soon after graduating from the college.

Pondicherry University

A two-day national seminar on Science Fiction was conducted by the Department of English in Pondicherry University recently. The inaugural session was attended by the Vice-Chancellor (in charge) Prof. Anisa Basheer Khan.

She appreciated the convenor of the seminar Dr. Clement S. Lourdes, Head of the Department and coordinators Dr. Ujjwal Jana and Dr. S. Visaka Devi, Assistant Professor English for choosing a challenging theme.

Dr. Rita Nath Kesari, Associate Professor of English, Tagore Arts College shared a fine critique of H.G. Wells from an innovative perspective. Deliberations at the seminar highlighted the possible perspectives of the topic that ranged from Sri Aurobindo, H.G. Wells to Banu Subramaniam and epic to gender perspectives.

