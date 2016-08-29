The Kangayam police seized 30 pirated DVDs of latest Tamil movies from the alleged possession of a youth during raids on Saturday night and Sunday.

Police sources said S. Sathish (32) was taken into the custody with the pirated DVDs from Kangayam bus stand.

The Kangayam police also arrested three persons on the charge of gambling at a coconut farm situated near Muthukalivalasu.

All the accused were later released on bail.

Valuables stolen

Some unidentified burglars allegedly decamped with jewellery and cash from the house of T. Jayakumar (42) at Karadivavi near here.

Police sources said that the accused gained entry into the house during the late hours of Saturday by removing the screws of the front door lock and took away two sovereigns of jewellery and Rs. 17,000 in cash.

The Kamanaickenpalayam police are investigating.