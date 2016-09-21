Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju at the photo exhibition in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.— Photo: N.Rajesh

A photo exhibition about welfare schemes launched by the State government through different departments was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations here on Tuesday.

Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Collector M. Ravikumar at Old Bus stand here. They looked at several photographs taken during the inauguration of various government schemes by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The benefits of welfare schemes implemented during the previous and present regime of AIADMK were displayed in photographs. A rare collection of photographs of the Chief Minister was displayed at the exhibition. Vilathikulam MLA Uma Maheswari, Agriculture Crop Producers Cooperative Marketing Association president S.V.S.P. Manickaraja, District Supply Officer R. Sezhian, Regional Transport Officer K. Anand and local body representatives were present.