LONG LIST:Collector S.A. Raman (centre) releasing the electoral rolls for the local body polls. —Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Over 30 lakh voters, including 56 transgenders, on the list

Collector S.A. Raman on Monday released the photo electoral roll for local body polls. As per the roll, there are a total of 30,49,085 voters — 15,12,760 men, 15,36,269 women and 56 transgenders in the district

The voters list would be displayed at the Collector’s office, district panchayat, panchayat union and village panchayat offices for panchayats. For municipalities, the list would be displayed at the respective offices and zonal offices.

In Vellore district, there are a total of 19,09,823 voters (9,48,676 men, 9,61,102 woman and 45 transgenders) in panchayat unions, 1,73,779 (84,774 men, 89,005 women) in town panchayats, 5,71,815 (2,83,927 men, 2,87,884 women and 4 transgenders) in municipalities and 3,93,668 (1,95,383 men, 1,98,278 and seven transgender) in Corporation limits, according to a press release. There are a total of 4,948 poll stations — 361 in Corporation, 606 in municipalities, 262 in town panchayats and 3,719 in panchayat unions.

Persons who want to include their names in the voters’ list or modify details should submit an application to the voters registration officer of the respective Assembly constituency.

Officials would issue orders for inclusion, modification and deletion in the roll for panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and Corporation based on the applications received till the last date announced for filing of nominations for the local body polls, the release said.

