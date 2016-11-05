The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (II), Sub-Regional Office, Vellore, will be redressing the grievances of Employees’ Provident Fund subscribers, employers and exempted establishments during the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” on November 10.

The meeting would be held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for subscribers, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for employers and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for exempted establishments, according to a press release.

November 7 is last date

Subscribers, employers and exempted establishments have been advised to register their grievances before November 7.

They can register grievances that are pending for more than a month through post/fax (fax no: 0416 – 2254340)/email – sro.vellore@epfindia.gov.in.

Details to be furnished

The Provident Fund Account number/PPO number and the nature of grievance should be furnished along with the telephone number/fax number/email by superscribing the envelope “Nidhi Aapke Nikat”.

It should be sent to the Public Relations Officer, Sub-Regional Office, S-I, TNHB, Phase-III, Sathuvachari, Vellore : 632 009, the release said.