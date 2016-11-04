The petrol bunks functioning in the western districts on Thursday launched the two-day agitation of not-lifting petrol and diesel demanding the oil companies to implement the Apurva Chandra Committee report on hiking the dealers margin.

All the 780 petrol retail outlets functioning in the five western districts of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Karur did not lift the petrol and diesel from the oil depots at Sankagiri, Karur and Coimbatore, according to P. Selvaraju, president, Salem District Petroleum Dealers Association.

This is the second phase of agitation of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA)

The Apurva Committee in its report submitted in 2011 had suggested fixing of margin for the dealers based on the investment in land and other infrastructure by them. The report has not been implemented in toto. The oil companies are right now providing only part of cost and expenditure as dealer margin, without taking into account the formulae, the TNPDA alleged.

In the first phase, all the 4,400 and odd retail outlets in the state stopped sale for 15 minutes from 7 p.m. on October 19 and again on October 26. If the oil companies did not concede the just demands by then, the working hours of the dealers will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from November 5 onwards. The dealers will also down the shutters on all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and other national holidays, Mr. Selvaraju said.

Tirupur Staff Reporter adds:

Petroleum dealers here have resolved to strengthen their agitation, which they began on Thursday, to press for their demands of fixing commission on the basis of retail sales prices instead of the present system of fixed commission for every litre of petrol and diesel sold.

M. Nataraj, president of Tirupur Petroleum Dealers Association, said as part of the agitation, the dealers in the district had opted for ‘no purchase’ from the oil companies on Thursday and Friday.

“We have also decided to restrict the functioning hours of the fuel stations from Saturday with the outlets to be opened only between 9 a.m and 6 p.m. Besides, it has also been planned to close the fuel stations on all second and fourth Saturdays of the month”, he said.

These agitations would continue till the recommendations of the Union Government appointed Apurva Chandra Committee were implemented so that dealers be able to get retail sales price-based commissions.

“With power and labour charges going up, fuel stations can not be operated in profit by fixed commissions”, said Mr. Nataraj.