The New Woodlands Hotel, a well-known landmark that serves Udupi menu on Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai in the heart of Chennai, came under a petrol bomb attack from activists of a pro-Tamil outfit in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that around 3.15 a.m. a group of protesters, armed with wooden logs and iron rods, barged into the hotel premises and smashed window panes. They also hurled petrol bombs on the premises.

A police officer said: “The group came on motorbikes and vandalised the window panes at the hotel reception and hurled petrol bombs on an ice cream parlour.

No staff or guest was injured. They raised anti-Karnataka slogans. We have secured four persons of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. They have since been remanded in judicial custody.”

The arrested persons were booked for rioting, trespass, rioting with weapons and under the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act and Explosive Substances Act.