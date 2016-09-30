The Periyar Institute of Management Studies (PRIMS) of the Periyar University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JCI Salem Metro on Wednesday for taking initiative for improving the communication skills of the students. M. Manivannan, Registrar of the University and K. Saravana Kumar, president of the JCI Salem Metro, signed the MoU.

C. Swaminathan, Vice Chancellor of Periyar University, who presided over the function, said that communication skills played a key role in the overall personality development of the students.

Soft skills

The students should develop communication skills and also be well versed in their soft skills, which will eventually end up having them places in major concerns.

Also, good communication skills will help student groom their personality, attitude, and public speaking, Dr. Swaminathan said.

V. Krishna Kumar, Dean, College Development Council, Periyar University, N. Rajendran, Professor and Director, PRIMS, were present on the occasion.

The MoU is signed

to improve the communication

skills of

the students