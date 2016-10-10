SALEM: The 16th convocation of Periyar University will be held on the university premises here on October 14.

C. Vidyasagar Rao, Governor and Chancellor of the University, will preside over the function. Justice M. M. Sundresh, Judge, High Court of Madras, will deliver the convocation address, in the presence of K. P. Anbalagan, Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Gold medals

A press release from the University said that a total of 202 candidates will be conferred with doctoral degrees and 147 students will be receiving gold medals for proficiency in their respective studies.

As many as 53,778 candidates – students of affiliated colleges 45,167, students of university departments: 1,218, and students of distance education 7,393 - will receive the degrees in-absentia at the convocation, the release added.