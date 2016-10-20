Srivani Yalla came up with impressive raga essays.

Veenai bani (style); there are ever so many. And each has something unique about it.

Mastery of the technique apart, a perfectly-crafted veena is also essential for a successful career. Srivani Yalla, a veena player from Tirupathi, is blessed in both these aspects. She recently performed for Kartik Fine Arts at Kartik Rajagopal Hall, Mandaveli, as part of the M.S. Subbulakshmi’s centenary celebrations (sponsored by Lalgudi Trust).

Dikshitar’s ‘Vatapi Ganapthim’ was accompanied by a liberal offering of swaras. Endowed with a sweet sound, Srivani presented a brief sketch of Nalinakanthi with expressive phrases. ‘Manavyalakinchara,’ the Saint’s kriti at mid-speed was marked by perfect plucking in line with the lyrics (saahithya meetu). Young mridangam artist Sarvesh Karthik (son of ghatam S. Karthick) in the company of Sainath (ghatam) added to the lilt of the kriti with his tekkas.

Srivani’s Subhapantuvarali essay stood out for its brilliant tonal quality and passionate approach. The phrases with soft cadences were effective. Sahana and Kapi figured in the tanam phase in the same lines.

The tanam exhibited her dexterity over the frets. ‘Sri Sathyanarayanam’ (Dikshitar) at a slow pace was a good relief from the fast-paced tanam.

The up-and-coming percussionists Sarvesh and Sainath have to be commended for playing a samashti korvai instead of a detailed thani, owing to paucity of time.

Srivani rounded off with ‘Jagadhodharana’ and Lalgudi Jayaraman’s Desh thillana.