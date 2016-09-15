: A day after he was attacked by a fellow inmate inside the Vellore Central Prison for Men, A.G. Perarivalan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has urged the Chief Minister to order a probe into the attack and also grant him parole.

He also asked the Prison Superintendent to permit him to talk to his attacker, Rajesh Khanna, for two minutes.

Another life convict, Rajesh Khanna alias Raj Kumar, had attacked Perarivalan (44) with an iron rod at the prison on Tuesday morning.

Perarivalan sustained injury on his head, for which he received two stitches.Perarivalan’s advocate K. Sivakumar, who met him at the prison on Wednesday, said he had also suffered a fracture on his toe in the right leg. “Perarivalan has asked the Prison Superintendent to permit him to talk to Rajesh for two minutes. He has no idea why he was attacked and is yet to recover from the shock. He told me that Rajesh used to talk to him regularly,” he said.