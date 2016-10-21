The People’s Welfare Front (PWF) alleged high-handed behaviour by police during the rail roko agitation on Tuesday and demanded action against the erring officials.

In a memorandum to the Commissioner of Police, the constituents of the People’s Welfare Front – CPI (M), CPI, MDMK and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – said that some police personnel abused Gnanasoundari, district president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and other members and also attacked the party men.

Due to the action of the police, which was totally unwarranted, A. Mohan, district secretary of the CPI, suffered injury in the leg and has been hospitalised.

The memorandum said that the Railway Police had also registered a separate case against the 13 members of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), including its district secretary, Ramesh for participating in the rail roko agitation in Salem Railway Junction.

The action of the Railway Police was in violation of established norms, the memorandum said.

The PWF demanded withdrawal of the separate case against the 13 AIYF members.

The memorandum also said the Railway police registered separate case against 13 AIYF members