People with disabilities competing in a district-level sports competition organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in Vellore on Thursday.— PHOTO: VM. MANINATHAN

Winners will take part at the State event

Nearly 500 persons with disabilities – 350 men and 150 women — took part in a district-level sports meet organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Vellore, on Thursday.

Various track events and team games were organised for people with disabilities. Collector S.A. Raman inaugurated the sports meet.

Track events and team games were held for the orthopaedically challenged, visually challenged, mentally retarded, and hearing impaired.

The track events for orthopaedically challenged included 100-metre wheelchair race, long jump, and basket ball.

For visually challenged, the events included standing long jump.

Events such as ball throw, long jump, and shotput were held for persons with mental retardation. For those with hearing impairment, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m running race and shotput was held.

Team games such as badminton, table tennis, adapted volleyball, throw ball, and kabaddi were organised. The winners of the track and team games would take part in the State-level sports meet to be held in November.

Joseph D. Ravi, district differently-abled welfare officer and S. Ramesh, district sports and youth welfare officer, were present.