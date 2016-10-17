State Convener of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Nagarajan said on Sunday that the people of Tamil Nadu would be forced to carry weapons for self-defence since law and order situation in the State had been worsening in the last 10 years.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of VHP coordination meeting and new member enrolment camp held here, Mr. Nagarajan said those involved in social activities were attacked by antisocial elements.

Vested interests were also trying to create problems during temple festivals, he said.

Violence had become a daily affair in the State, and spreading gun culture was a cause for concern. If this kind of culture was not controlled, a time would come when every one would be forced to carry weapons for self-defence, he added.

He accused the police of acting against Hindus in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari district.

Even those who sought police protection for ‘Ayutha puja’ were asked to pay certain fee to the police department in Kanniyakumari district, Mr. Nagarajan alleged.

He said two lakh new members would be enrolled in VHP in Tamil Nadu soon.