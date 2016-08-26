Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association has sought increase in health insurance scheme of State Government from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh for pensioners.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the State annual general body meeting held here on Thursday.

Its president, M. Kader Meeran, said that the State Government should consider giving a higher insurance for the aged pensioners on par with the State Government employees.

Similarly, the general body demanded that the State Government extended 40 per cent concession to the pensioners for travel in State-run bus services. Festival advance should be increased to Rs. 5,000 and the immediate relief to the family pensioners to Rs. 20,000 in the event of death of pensioner.

K. Seetharaman, general secretary, S. Ganesan, district secretary of the association were present.

R. Shanmugarajan, State president of Tamil Nadu Government Officials’ Union, spoke.