The Salem Railway Division will conduct a pension adalat to redress the grievances of the Railway pensioners and their family members on December 15.

The adalat will be held at the Railway Officers’ Club, behind the new divisional office building in the city.

The retired railway pensioners, family pensioners and other beneficiaries can forward the petitions containing their grievances on pension and family pension related matters to the Divisional Personnel Officer, Salem Railway Division, Salem-636 005, so as to reach him on or before October 31, an official press release of Salem Railway Division issued here on Thursday said.

The matters pertaining to court cases, disciplinary action cases and policy matters will not be entertained during the pension adalat, the release added.