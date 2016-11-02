Pension adalat for Defence personnel was organized at Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic here on Tuesday. Col DD Anselm, Officer (in-charge) of Veteran Cell, Military Station Pangode, Thiruvananthapuram, presided over the programme.

He said the Thiruvananthapuram Military Station had initiated the project to reach out to old ex-servicemen (veterans) residing at far flung areas in Kerala and southern districts of Tamil Nadu under the stewardship of the Station Commander, Brigadier Michael A.J. Fernandez.

During the schedule, grievances of the military veterans and old-aged family pensioners were redressed.

Complaints regarding pension anomalies and other shortcomings were received. It would be taken up with appropriate authorities for rectification. The retired defence personnel in distress had been identified through this outreach programme.

The Veteran Cell, Thiruvananthapuram has already got about Rs. 1.7 crore of pension emoluments sanctioned from the government to the deprived defence personnel. Several veterans and widows, who approached the authorities, had genuine problems and it would certainly be processed through the veteran cell, he said.

Various welfare schemes of the State government were also communicated to the participants. Wing Commander V. Rajagopal (retired), who is Officer-in-Charge of ECHS Polyclinic, Thoothukudi, Lt Col. M. Sundaram (retired) and Ex-Sub C. Ramakrishnan, Welfare Officer, Zila Sainik Board, Thoothukudi attended the adalat. Sources said the Veteran Cell, Thiruvananthapuram could also be contacted through 0471-2350163 and veterancelltrivandrum@yahoo.in. for more details.