TREATMENT IN TIME: Experts examining a peacock at Vetrinary College and Research Institute at Ramayyanpatti near Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Blood parasite was detected in a peacock. It was infected by a number of intracellular blood parasites. Forest Department personnel brought the peacock to the Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC), Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Tirunelveli.

Diagnosis revealed that it was not fed for the last three days. In a statement on Thursday, Dean, VCRI, M. Thirunavukarasu said the bird was dull, emaciated, dehydrated and anaemic. Blood samples were collected and the bird was treated accordingly and the staff was advised to administer oral medicine.

Proper feeding, deworming and treatment were necessary to conserve the endangered peacocks, he said. N. Pazhanivel, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Pathology, detected the blood parasite. M. G. Jayathangaraj, Professor and Head, and M. Shiju Simon, Assistant Professor, TVCC, VCRI, Tirunelveli, treated the bird.