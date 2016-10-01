PDS rice seized

A flying squad of the department of Civil Supplies headed by Special Tahsildhar M. Ignatius Xavier seized 7 tonnes of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) near Marthandam on Friday morning. This is the biggest catch of PDS rice in the recent past by the flying squad.

Mr. Xavier told The Hindu that on suspicion, the squad intercepted a minivan proceeding towards Kerala near the Kuzhithurai fly over at about 7.30 a.m. The driver of the minivan stopped the vehicle and escaped.

Search by the officials revealed 7 tonnes of PDS rice neatly packed in 139 bags. The officials seized the rice along with the van. The seized rice was handed over to the godown of the Civil Supplies at Kappukkadu near Marthandam.

The van was handed over to the revenue department at Vilavancode.