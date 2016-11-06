PDEXCIL (Power loom Development and Export Promotion Council) has shifted its Regional Office to the premises of Tex Valley Textile Mall at Gangapuram.

PDEXCIL had already promised to establish a state-of-the-art Design Studio at its new office. At the inaugural function, Collector S. Prabakar advocated parallel growth of power loom and handloom sectors.

M. Senthil Kumar, chairman, Southern India Mills Association, exuded hope that yarn prices would stabilise, adding that Tamil Nadu accounted for utilisation of a large chunk of yarn.

PDEXCIL chairman M. Duraisamy also spoke.