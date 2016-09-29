Outpatients and residents of Chinnalapatti laid siege to Chinnalapatti Government Hospital on Wednesday, condemning the “improper functioning of the hospital and the undesirable behaviour of the hospital pharmacist”.

They said the hospital served about 50,000 people in Chinnalapatti and nearby villages.

The 35-bedded hospital had all facilities, including an emergency ward, delivery-cum- maternity ward, siddha and ayurvedha wards.

It had four doctors, more than 10 nurses, a siddha doctor and sufficient number of health and para-medical staff.

But it had been functioning only from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day.

A pharmacist attached to the hospital behaved rudely with patients, waiting to collect medicine. He did not explain to them how the medicines should be consumed, and instead he shouts at them.

He should be transferred from the hospital, they demanded.

Basic amenities like drinking water were also lacking in the hospital, they alleged.

The patients complained that the doctors were not available in the hospital after 11 a.m., and nurses directed many of patients to private hospitals in the town.

The hospital did not treat patients even for dog bite and minor injuries after 11 a.m.

Medical Officer Kennedy Raja and duty doctor Murali tried to pacify the agitators.

Later the agitators dispersed after the hospital staff and police assured them that they would take the issues highlighted by them to the knowledge of the higher-ups.

Doctors in the hospital, however, said that they had received complaints about the rude behaviour of the pharmacist.

Shortage of doctors hit health care service in the hospital, they admitted.