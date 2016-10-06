Police have arrested a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a woman job-seeker and attempting to murder another woman.

The pastor’s wife, Jeevitha, has also been held for helping him in committing the crime. The police said on Wednesday that Millan Singh (46), a differently abled preacher from Ukkirankottai near Manur, was running a church at Narippaiyur in Ramanathapuram district. He reportedly took Rs. 4.50 lakh and 15 sovereigns of gold ornaments from K. Gandhimathi (30) of Shanthi Nagar in Palayamkottai on the promise of getting her a government job.

Later, Gandhimathi realised that Millan Singh had cheated her. She contacted him 10 days ago and enquired about the delay in getting the ‘appointment order.’ Millan Singh asked her to come to Sankarankovil to collect the ‘order.’ When Ms. Gandhimathi reached Sankarankovil, Millan Singh took her in his car to the government office. When they were about reach the office, he pushed her out of the speeding car and escaped.

Ms. Gandhimathi, who sustained injuries, filed a complaint with Sankarankovil Town police, who picked up Millan Singh for interrogation.

During interrogation, the police came to know that he had reportedly cheated more than 40 women by taking money from them in a similar manner. In one such case, G. Anbu Stella (24) of Sankarankovil approached Millan Singh with the hope of getting government employment. As he promised to get her a job, she reportedly gave him Rs. 2 lakh.

Millan Singh is also reported to have developed an intimate relationship with Anbu Stella, as a result of which she became pregnant. Anbu Stella compelled him to marry her. But, Millan Singh, with the help of Jeevitha, took her to Kaveripakkam and allegedly murdered her some time back. Anbu Stella’s father Gnanam, who could not contact her, filed a complaint with Kuruvikulam police against Millan Singh. During investigation, the murder of Anbu Stella came to light. Subsequently, Kaveripakkam police arrested Millan Singh and Jeevitha.

Millan Singh was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

