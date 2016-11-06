KIA is India’s third busiest airport with the highest passenger traffic in south India

Airlines flying in and out of the city are gearing up for a nearly three-month disruption of services, from February next year, with Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL), which operates Kempegowda International Airport, deciding to shut the runway for six-and-a-half hours daily.

Shutdown

While operators are rescheduling their flights, passengers will have to brace for inconvenience during the shutdown period.

The airport’s only runway (09/27) will be closed for operations from February 19 to April 30, 2017. Incidentally, the work on the second runway that began recently, will take about three years for completion.

KIA is India’s third busiest airport with the highest passenger traffic in south India, handles nearly 60,000 passengers a day. The airport saw a footfall of 18.97 million in 2015-16.

Also, for five days prior to the partial closure, the airlines will also have to reschedule their flights with upcoming Aero India, the premier air show of the country, being held at the Air Force Station Yelahanka from February 14 to 18, sources said.