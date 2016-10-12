Two unidentified persons shot dead Karuppasamy of Kovilpatti in a running bus at Sattur on Wednesday.

The police said the victim died on the spot. As the bus proceeding to Coimbatore slowed down at Padanthal Junction, the accused jumped off it and escaped.

The incident is said to have occurred at 11.10 a.m.

The police suspect that previous enmity over a murder reported under Kovilpatti East police station limits could be the motive behind daring crime.

The district police has been put on high alert to nab the fleeing accused.