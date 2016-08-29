Some parts of the district received rains on Saturday.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 6.92 mm, with Ambur receiving rainfall of 24.60 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

While Alangayam received 20 mm rainfall, Vaniyambadi received 16.40 mm rains. Gudiyatham, Tirupattur, and Melalathur received mild showers, according to a release.

The district received 10.34 mm rainfall on July 31 with Arcot recording the highest rainfall of 29 mm that day.