The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan has introduced the ‘partnership programme’ among the government schools to enable the students to have a feel of different atmosphere, check monotony and encourage and motivate them for achieving positive thinking.

The programme has been introduced in 42 government middle schools and higher secondary schools in 21 blocks in the district.

The programme is sponsored by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Concept

Under this new concept, the students of the identified middle schools will visit the marked higher secondary schools and vice versa once a month.

If the identified middle school is from a rural area, its pairing higher secondary school has been selected from an urban locality.

This arrangement is to provide an opportunity to the students with rural background to understand the situation prevailing in urban areas and vice versa.

The visiting students will attend the classes and various programmes in the host schools during the school hours.

Sessions

While the morning session has been earmarked for the class work, the visiting students in the evening session will participate in other activities such as field visit, awareness programmes, interaction sessions etc.

The SSA has identified Thanneerthotti Government Middle School and Keeripatti Government Higher Secondary School, both in Gangavalli block for this partnership programme.

A group of students of Thannedrthotti middle school visited the Keeripatti HSS on October 25 and in turn, the students of Keeripatti HSS students visited the Thanneerthotti middle school a few days later.

The students of Thanneerthotti school created awareness among the visitors on the ill-effects of using plastic articles on the environment.

Senior officials of the SSA were present on the occasion.

Training

SSA sources said that planning and training schedule for the partnership programme was worked out well in advance in consultation with the teachers.

The feedback of the students who took part in the programme will be ascertained.

The report on the response and success of the programme will be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, the sources said.