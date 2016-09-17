DMK party members, led by its district secretary E.V. Velu, being arrested during the agitation in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.Special Arrangement

No bandh impact on transport and educational institutions

The DMK, Congress, CPI, IUML and MMK cadre jointly picketed the Head Post Office here to condemn the attack on Tamils in Karnataka.

DMK district secretary and MLA E.V. Velu led the protest. Congress district president P.S. Vijayakumar, CPI district secretary K. Jothi, IUML district secretary E. Mohammed Ali and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi district treasurer M. Kalimullah were among those who protested. Police arrested 220 protesters. The DMK also held agitations in nine other taluk centres.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a rail roko agitation. About 50 cadres of the party took out a rally from Ambedkar Statue on Tindivanam Road here to railway station and raised slogans against Karnataka government.

P.K.Elumalai, District Secretary of the party led the rally. The protesters attempted to enter railway station to stop the Mannarkudi-Tirupati Pamani Express. However, police personnel led by DSP Saravanakumar, prevented them from entering the station and arrested them.

In all, about 600 protesters belonging to different parties were arrested from different parts of the district and all of them were released in the evening.

Traders join bandh

Traders closed shutters throughout the district in response to the bandh call.

However, public transport as well as private transport remained unaffected. Parts of the hotels too remained closed until afternoon. Cinema halls cancelled their morning shows and petrol bunks remained closed. All government educational institutions and about 75 per cent of private educational institutions were functioning. Banking operations too remained unaffected. Though buses were on roads, they were operating with less number of passengers. The full moon day girivalam crowd was less compared to normal months.