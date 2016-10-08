Divisional Railway Manager (Salem) Hari Shankar Verma on Friday stressed a participatory approach, involving different stakeholders, to develop Tirupur Railway Station.

“I appeal to large-scale business enterprises, entrepreneurs, social-minded organisations and philanthropists to contribute for improving the facilities, rather than expect the government to bear entire cost incurred for developments”, he said after inspecting the railway station.

Mr. Verma pointed out that if contributions poured in from the public to create permanent assets, setting up of another foot over-bridge and widening of platform at the station could be carried out at a quick pace.

Over-bridge

At present, the station has just one foot over-bridge to connect the two platforms.

Reacting to the grievances of small and medium scale industrialists that cargo loading was allowed only in eight passenger trains that stop for five minutes, Mr. Verma said increasing the stoppage time of around 20 more trains to five minutes for enabling faster cargo dispatch was being considered.