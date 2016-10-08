They were unable to put up with his torture under influence of liquor

In a shocking incident, aged parents were arrested on the charge of murdering their alcoholic son, M. Silambarasan (29), unable to put up with his torture under the influence of liquor.

During investigation into the murder of the unidentified male, whose body was found burnt in an irrigation tank on Thursday, the Virudhunagar district police within few hours zeroed-in on S. Murugan (54), his wife Shanti (54), a junior assistant in Rajapalayam union office.

“The deceased, who had a strained married life, had been harassing his parents pressing for a second marriage. However, the parents could do very little as the alcoholic son had no permanent job,” the Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, said.

Silambarasan had been switching jobs very often and had been picking quarrels with his employers and also with his parents.

“Three days back, he had poured boiling oil on his father’s leg after a fight. This forced the parents to take the extreme decision of doing away with their incorrigible son,” the SP said.

Shanti who used to regularly hire an autorickshaw, had sought the help of the driver, Ramaraj (32), in ending her son’s life.

When she noticed that her son was fully drunk at home, she called the driver.

In the presence of the parents, the driver had strangulated Silambarasan to death.

Later the driver and the father had taken the body bundled in a bedsheet late in the night on Wednesday and dumped it in an isolated area in the irrigation tank near New bus stand before setting it on fire with petrol.

“It was the stainless steel ring of Silambarasan that helped us trace the deceased whose identity was not known initially,” Mr. Rajarajan, said.