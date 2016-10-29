Parents and relatives of a stolen baby and members of Bahujan Samaj Party staging a protest outside the Collectorate in Salem on Friday.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Urging the district administration to take necessary action and direct the police to trace the stolen baby from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, parents and relatives of a five-day-old baby boy staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Friday.

Indu, wife of G. Venkatesan of Neermullikuttai in Vazhapadi Taluk delivered a baby on October 24 and was treated at Women Post-Operative Ward in the hospital.

On October 26, her attenders went out while she went to the toilet. When she returned, Ms. Indu found the baby missing.

Efforts by the relatives to trace the baby failed. Later, the police was informed. CCTV footages revealed that a woman in the age group of 30 to 35 years had stolen the baby and left the hospital. The police searched Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand and nearby residential areas. But it did not yield result. Special teams were formed to nab her. On Friday, parents, relatives and members of Bahujan Samaj Party marched from the hospital to the Collectorate raising slogans that the baby be traced immediately. When they attempted to enter the Collectorate, police prevented them. Later, parents and relatives were allowed inside to submit a petition to the District Revenue Officer.

Venkatesan in his petition said that three days have passed since his baby was stolen and blamed the police for their inaction. He urged the Collector to direct the police to expedite their search and trace his baby. He also demanded action against the hospital administration and the security persons for their failure to ensure safety for the new born.

The police have released the picture of the women in the footages and has asked the public to provide information at 0427-2211601, 94421-77454 or 94425-71233.